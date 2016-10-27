Incredibly Valuable Hotel Tips You Can Utilize

If you're staying at a new hotel for the first time, you don't want to be taken advantage of by the hotel owners or the staff. Having a bad hotel stay, because it cost too much or the rooms were dirty, can really spoil a trip. The following advice will help you avoid these issues.

Try using price comparison sites online to find a hotel when you're on a budget. Websites like Priceline, Travelocity, Expedia, and the like can help you see all kinds of hotels in different locations. You can narrow down your searches to specific price ranges and compare them to each other.

When planning a vacation, be sure to make all of your hotel reservations well in advance. In this way, you can lock in lower rates. If you have some flexibility regarding when you take your vacation, be sure to find out about off season rates. Very often, the rate you pay in non-peak times of year is significantly lower.

When traveling with a pet, your choices of hotels will be limited. Once you find a hotel that is pet friendly, find out what the policies are with regard to pets. Most hotels charge an extra fee for pets, and they may have designated areas in which to walk your pet. Be sure you know the particulars ahead of time to avoid potential problems later.

When staying in a hotel, it is wise not to bring valuables. If you do have valuable jewelry, documents or other items be sure to stay at a hotel that has a safe in the office. By making good use of this amenity, you can keep your personal belongings secure and enjoy peace of mind.

It is often helpful to choose a hotel that includes a free breakfast. While many of the breakfasts are not elaborate, they offer you a way to start your day off right without having to search for a place to eat. Many hotels offer a continental breakfast that includes, coffee, tea and pastries while others offer cereal, eggs, pancakes, waffles and other breakfast foods.

Call the hotel you are planning to stay in and see if they offer any discounts. Many hotels offer discounts for senior citizens, business travelers, military personnel and government officials. Additionally, if you are a member of an automobile association, you may qualify for a reduced rate on your hotel stay.

If you're taking your pet with you, do these things in advance. Be sure that the hotel really does allow pets. Be sure to have plenty of plastic bags on hand to make pet cleanup easy. Ask for a corner room so that your pets' noise doesn't bother anyone else.

Pay attention to your security when you stay at a hotel. Make note of the fire exits and locations of fire extinguishers. Keep your door locked, and keep your key or key card in a safe place. Stash any valuables in the hotel safe. Consider bringing a flashlight along and keeping it by your bed in case you need it during the night.

Stay safe and secure in a hotel. Travelers to hotels are often robbed even when they are inside the room. Use every lock the hotel provides, including the handle lock, chain and deadbolt. Hotels are a magnet for shady characters looking to exploit people who are traveling with a lot of money and valuables.

To keep sand out of your hotel room when you are staying at the beach, make sure that you and the kids stop at the hose or faucet at the entrance of your hotel on the beach. If there isn't one at your hotel, find one nearby, and then either dry your feet off and slide them into your shoes, or walk barefoot back to your hotel.

Beware of the bottle of water beside your bed. Many hotels charge as much as 10 dollars for that bottle of water. Other items that you may not realize you will be charged for include: pool towels, newspapers and Internet access. To ensure you are not being charged for items you do not want read the fine print.

If you can, avoid checking out before the day you are scheduled to. Some hotels charge a fee for early departure. You reserve a room when you book it, so if you leave early they lose money. That is why you are charged a fee.

To avoid spending $2 or $3 each time you want a soda at a hotel, throw a six- or twelve-pack into the car when you head out on the road. For almost as much money as that one soda, you can have a dozen of them chilling on ice in the room, or in the mini-fridge.

To be safe, avoid the top bedspread that is provided by the hotel. Most hotels only wash the sheets on the bed; however, the bedspread is normally not washed. The bedspread can be laden with germs. Just take that blanket off the bed.

You can get great accommodations even if you're sticking to your budget when you know what to look for. In this article, we have shared some smart ideas for finding good accommodations. Your dream reservation doesn't have to prove the priciest one. Keep these tips in mind, and have fun planning!